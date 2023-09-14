Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are celebrating five years of holy matrimony, and the 29-year-old "Yummy" singer couldn't help but pour his heart out to his wife in a touching Instagram post.

In the post shared on Wednesday, Justin began with a loving message, saying, "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations."

He continued with a promise for their future together, "So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being."

The post was concluded with an exuberant, "HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Accompanying this heartfelt message was an Instagram carousel that beautifully documented the couple's journey together over the years. The cover photo of the carousel was an intimate close-up of Justin and Hailey sharing a kiss, capturing a moment of pure love and connection.

In a second image, Hailey was seen sitting in front of a cake adorned with two candles and surrounded by flowers. Justin stood beside her, his arm wrapped lovingly around her as both wore radiant smiles. Hailey's diamond necklace, featuring the letter "B" as a symbol of their shared last name, was an eye-catching accessory.

Not to be outdone, Hailey also celebrated their five-year milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post of her own, captioning it with a simple yet powerful, "5 ✨ I love you." Her post featured some of the same cherished images shared by her husband, including a heartwarming photo of Justin hugging her from behind and planting a loving kiss on her cheek while she radiated happiness for the camera.

Justin and Hailey's remarkable journey began long before they exchanged vows. Their initial encounter occurred when 12-year-old Hailey was backstage with her father, Stephen Baldwin, during one of Justin's appearances on the Today show. Notably, Stephen Baldwin was friends with Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, further intertwining them.

Throughout the years, their paths crossed repeatedly, and in 2015, they were publicly seen sharing their first kiss during Leonardo DiCaprio's New Year's Eve party in St. Barts, where Justin was performing.

Their love story reached new heights when they got engaged in July 2018 and subsequently tied the knot that September. Their marriage, like any other, faced its fair share of challenges. In June 2022, Hailey courageously opened up about their health struggles, including her stroke and Justin's diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. She emphasized how these hardships ultimately brought them even closer together.

"Honestly, the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you. I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. So I'll take that away from it," she shared during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Earlier this year, Justin had the opportunity to interview Hailey for Vogue Australia's cover story, where she expressed her deep appreciation for their relationship.

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," she confessed to Justin in the February issue. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

