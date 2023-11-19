The Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix saw the iconic Vegas Strip transform into a star-studded circus of race fans and celebs alike, who came out on Saturday for the first F1 race held in Sin City in over 40 years.

After months of preparation, construction, riled-up locals and fanfare, F1's big day came over the weekend, and dozens of movie stars, models and musicians showed up to check out the high-octane action.

Among the slew of stars was Brad Pitt -- who has been traveling around to races across the country while working on a film about Formula 1 racing.

Pitt rocked layers of beige and tan, paired with yellow aviators and blue jeans, as he walked into the paddock during Saturday's race.

Kym Illman/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky came out for the big night as well and watched the race from the Ferrari garage while rocking sound-dampening earmuffs emblazoned with the car company's iconic logo.

Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

People's Sexiest Man Alive 2023 himself, Patrick Dempsey, was also on hand for the big race. The 57-year-old actor will soon be seen racing cars on the big screen in the upcoming biopic Ferrari. Dempsey stars as famed Italian racing icon Piero Taruffi.

Dempsey took in the F1 race with a smile, as he rocked his purple VIP badge and met with race crews ahead of the event.

Kym Illman/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber managed to actually get involved in the race itself, and was given the chance to wave the checkered flag at the end of the big race. The singer had one of the best spots to watch the race of anyone at the celeb-packed event.

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Here's a look at some of the other stars who came out for the exciting grand prix:

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Kym Illman/Getty Images

The America's Got Talent judge and her handsome hubby rocked all-black ensembles for the special occasion.

Sir Rod Stewart

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The music icon rocked his white tux as he check out the pulse-pounding F1 action.

Kylie Minogue and Terry Crews

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Australian superstar and the beloved America's Got Talent host were all smiles at the star-studded event.

David Beckham

Ethan Miller - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The handsome former footballer brought some guests to enjoy the historic event.

Shaquille O'Neal

Ethan Miller - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The towering NBA legend was in high spirits as he watched the race tear through Sin City.

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The cute couple -- and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars -- were all smiles as they cuddled up while posing for pics ahead of the race.

Saturday's event was the first F1 race in Las Vegas since the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in 1982.

