Jerry Bruckheimer is giving an update on the highly-anticipated Formula 1 racing film starring Brad Pitt!

On Saturday, the famed producer -- along with Pitt -- attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas and gave ET an update on the status of the film.

"Filmed yesterday, and it's coming out next year," Bruckheimer told Nischelle Turner. "It'll be very exciting, we have Brad Pitt racing, we did some background filming and we'll be back here next year."

Kym Illman/Getty Images

The film paused production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but since it's lifted, filming is set to resume and Pitt will be back in the driver's seat.

"They'll be in the cars after the first of the year, Bruckheimer said about the filming schedule. "Brad starts mid-December."

One thing is for sure, all of the driving will be done by Pitt, who has already impressed professional F1 drivers.

"He does it all himself," Bruckheimer shared with ET. "He's an amazing athlete, the drivers are amazed at how good he is."

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

According to Bruckheimer, the film will focus on more than the races. Though he didn't share many details, he did reveal that there are stories to tell about the people in Formula 1.

"It's all about the drama and the characters," he added. "It's a great character study, the characters, drivers, the people around them who run those teams, the managers of the teams."

Despite the strike, fans should be ready to start their engines and head to the theatres in 2025.

"Summer 2025 we'll be there," Bruckheimer teased.

Pitt was one of the many stars who attended the race in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Oscar-winning actor has recently been a fixture at F1 events, appearing at a race in Texas in October.

In July, Pitt and his costar, Damson Idris were spotted in England where he joined some F1 racers on the grid ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

Pitt joined other racers at Silverstone Circuit in London, where he was shooting scenes on location for his upcoming Formula 1 film. For the occasion, Pitt was decked out in full racing gear and was joined by his co-star, Damson Idris -- both of whom looked like professional F1 drivers as they walked out onto the grid to observe the national anthem.

During the event, Pitt was all smiles as he chatted with other drivers and took time to say hi to some young fans on the track.

RELATED CONTENT: