A day at the races! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas took in the lovely weather and thrilling action at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend.

The cute couple -- who have been married for over 22 years -- looked as happy as newlyweds as they strolled around Monaco, which has been transformed to accommodate the high-profile formula one race, as it is yearly.

Douglas, 78, kept his face shaded from the sun in a dark green ballcap, and rocked a black polo shirt with white pants.

Meanwhile, Zeta-Jones, 53, looked chic and stylish in an appropriately French black-and-white stiped long-sleeved top, white pants and a wide-brimmed tan sunhat.

Michael Douglas

The pair were in France already, having previously attended the launch party for the new Aston Martin DB12 luxury sportscar, held during the Cannes Film Festival, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Back in 2021, Zeta-Jones opened up about the secret behind their decades-long marriage, telling WSJ. Magazine that they have "never, ever lost our sense of humor."

"First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company," the Oscar-winning actress revealed, also noting that their flexible schedules as actors has allowed them to spend more time together.

