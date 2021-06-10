Michael Douglas Says He Was Mistaken for Being His Daughter Carys' Grandfather
Michael Douglas had an awkward experience at his daughter's graduation. The 76-year-old actor recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about being mistaken for his 18-year-old daughter, Carys', grandfather.
Michael shares Carys and Dylan, 20, with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The actor is also dad to Cameron, 42, from a previous relationship.
"It’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, 'Oh congratulations… you must be so proud of your granddaughter,'" Michael said. "I said, 'Well, I don’t know, man. Yeah, OK.' I’m not gonna take it personal, I think they’re just trying to be nice."
Despite the mix-up, Michael said he and his family "had a lovely experience" at the festivities, even if they weren't how they initially pictured them.
"It was a virtual graduation. We couldn't actually be in the same room that she was in because of COVID protections and all of that," he said. "It was so wonderful. I'm so proud of her."
When Carys graduated last month, Michael took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter.
"Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021!" he captioned cute family pics. "Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!"
Now that Carys has graduated, Michael and Catherine, 51, are gearing up to be empty nesters.
"There is that moment when they're gone, they're out of the house and they're gone, and you look at each other and in the back of your mind you're thinking, 'What are we gonna talk about?'" The Kominsky Method star admitted. "... As a marriage, so much of your time revolves around talking about your kids -- what they're doing, how they're doing, this and that, so it's easy conversation."
Still, though, Michael said that he thinks he and Catherine will do "real well."
"We've got our suitcases packed, now that COVID [cases] are going down," he said. "We're looking to do a lot of traveling in the next couple of years. I'm going to be working over here in Europe a lot of this next year. We'll be OK."
Watch the video below for more on the Douglas family.
