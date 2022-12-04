Michael Douglas Is Unrecognizable as Benjamin Franklin in First Photo From Set of New Series: PIC
Michael Douglas has truly transformed for his upcoming role as Benjamin Franklin. In new photos from the set of the historic, limited Apple TV+ series, the 78-year-old actor is unrecognizable as he sports a much longer, tricolored 'do while filming Benjamin Franklin on the banks of the river Seine in Paris on Nov. 30.
Dressed in a large, tan overcoat, Douglas appeared in full 1770s garb from top to bottom, wearing a pair of leather gloves, wool stockings and carrying Franklin's signature colonial tricorn hat.
In other photos, Douglas is seen with The Undoing actor, Noah Jupe, who plays his grandson and diplomat, William Temple Franklin.
In June, the streamer shared the first official image of the actor in character as one of the Founding Fathers of the United States.
Adapted from A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America by writer Kirk Ellis and director Tim Van Patten, the eight-part series will focus on a dramatic chapter in the politician’s career when a 70-year-old Franklin convinced France to finance America’s democratic ambitions resulting in the Franco-American alliance of 1778.
In addition to Douglas as Franklin, and Jupe as his grandson, the biographical series also stars Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon, Thibault de Montalembert as Vergennes, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, Assaad Bouab as Beacumarchais, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, Jeanne Balibar as Helvetius and Theodore Pellerin as Lafayette.
The series, meanwhile, marks the first major TV portrayal of Franklin since Tom Wilkinson portrayed him in the 2008 miniseries John Adams, which was also written by Ellis.
