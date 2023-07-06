Brad Pitt and Damson Idris got right into the action while filming their upcoming Formula One movie at the British Grand Prix on Thursday.

Produced in collaboration with F1, the film will be shot in and around actual Grand Prix weekends, giving fans a firsthand look at all the action. Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes -- according to set pics showing his character's garage at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, England -- a retired driver who returns to F1 racing in order to help train a young upcoming star, played by Idris.

On Thursday, Pitt was spotted walking around the track and meeting some fans while Idris looked ready to race as he walked the paddock.

David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

The garage for Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, in the upcoming F1 movie from Apple Studios. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

The Apple Studios film -- which reunites Top Gun: Maverick's director Joseph Kosinski, writer Ehren Kruger and producer Jerry Bruckheimer -- doesn't have an official title yet, but a since-deleted tweet from the ESPN F1 account hinted that it might be called Apex.

The Formula One twitter account also shared a first look at the APXGP car that will be used in the movie.

FIRST LOOK: Introducing APXGP, starring in an Apple Original Film#F1pic.twitter.com/0qDe3zMicp — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2023

A major F1 fan in real life, Pitt was spotted enjoying himself at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, last October, where he chatted with Formula One star driver Lewis Hamilton and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

