Machine Gun Kelly is addressing a recent interview. Over the weekend, the 33-year-old rapper attended the Brazilian Grand Prix and caused quite a stir on social media when he gave an interview at the event.

While speaking to Martin Brundle, MGK fiddled with the commentator's poppy pin and asked him to perform air guitar and air piano. MGK, who said he doesn't think about his career during the interview, ended the exchange by giving Brundle a thumbs down and walking away.

Afterward, on X, MGK called the viral video "pointless" and replied to one social media user who criticized the clip.

"My vibe is 'the worst' how? Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event? Because car engines were so loud I couldn't hear him?" MGK questioned. "Please tell me more about why I'm the worst."

In a follow-up tweet, MGK wrote, "My anxiety has won. I hate being in public."

The awkward interview came the same month that ET got an update on MGK's relationship status with his fiancée, Megan Fox. A source told ET that, nearly two years after they got engaged, the actress and rocker "are doing well" following their rough patch earlier this year.

"They have had their ups and downs, like any other couple, but right now, things are good," the source said. "They are still taking steps to better their relationship and still have the goal of moving ahead with getting married."

