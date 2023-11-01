Wedding bells are still ringing for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Nearly two years after they got engaged, the actress and rocker have not ruled out getting married following their rough patch earlier this year.

A source tells ET, "Megan and MGK are doing well. They have had their ups and downs, like any other couple, but right now, things are good. They are still taking steps to better their relationship and still have the goal of moving ahead with getting married."

On the co-parenting front, things are also going smoothly for Fox and her ex, Brian Austin Green, who proposed to Sharna Burgess in July, shortly after they welcomed their first child together, son Zane. Fox and Green, meanwhile, share three kids together: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

"Megan and Sharna get along quite well. They are respectful of one another," the source adds. "Megan and Brian’s co-parenting relationship has gotten a lot better and they're in a positive, healthy spot. Sharna has been a huge and positive component of that. Everyone is happy and focusing on their own futures."

In January 2022, Fox and Kelly announced their engagement after less than two years of dating. "'Yes, in this life and every life' 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me," Kelly captioned a video of the engagement ring. "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨."

Following split speculation in February, a source told ET in August, "They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning."

RELATED CONTENT: