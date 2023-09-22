Brian Austin Green Is Engaged to Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green is engaged! On the latest episode of the Old-ish podcast, Green and his now-fiancée, Sharna Burgess, revealed that they've taken the next step in their relationship.

"He proposed to me!" the former Dancing With the Stars pro exclaimed, with her fiancé confirming, "I did the thing."

"We've been engaged for a minute. We've been engaged for, like, two months. Brian proposed to me," she said, before he noted that he popped the question on his 50th birthday in July.

"Sharna threw me this surprise party, and I was like, 'That's a perfect place to do it. She'd never see it coming,'" he said.

Burgess went on to recall the proposal itself, which included Green's children with his ex, Megan Fox -- Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7 -- and his and his soon-to-be wife's son, Zane, 1. Green also shares to Kassius, 21, with his ex, Vanessa Marcil.

"The kids come in with him. Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box. And they all come in there and they stand next to Brian, and he takes the box from Journey, and he says, 'Would you spend the rest of your life with us?'" Burgess recalled. "I was just looking at him like, 'I can't believe this is really happening.'"

While Burgess and Green had talked about marriage before, she noted that she "certainly didn't think it was going to happen on his 50th birthday."

"Of course I said yes and I put that ring on my finger and I hugged all of them, and it was the most perfect, beautiful unit, because it was us, our unit, our tribe," Burgess said. "I love that that's how he wanted to do it... To have this beautiful, intimate moment with my people, my tribe standing right there, bringing me in with this gorgeous ring that is a dream. I didn't know what to do with myself other than to just say, 'Yes. Yes to this lifetime, yes to all the lifetimes.'"

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Green said he wasn't nervous to pop the question, noting, "To me it seemed like the next, easy progression."

"I have this grand vision at the end of it for Sharna to be able to share a last name with all of us," he said. "That is the end goal of all it."

"My last name will be Green," she added. "It's about to be and it makes me so happy."

Green and Burgess were first linked in 2020, and announced she was expecting in February 2022. Burgess gave birth in June 2022, and, shortly thereafter, Green opened up about life with a newborn in an interview with ET.

"The kids are so amazing with Zane, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant," he recalled. "They would come in every morning and they would wanna rub her belly and they would talk to him and they're just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now, going, 'Is he awake yet?' You know, they tip toe around, they're so cute, it's so cool. It's just been really smooth sailing. It's been great."

