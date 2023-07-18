Brian Austin Green is ringing in a new decade with a lot of love. Following the actor's 50th birthday last week, partner Sharna Burgess is offering up a passionate tribute in his honor.

The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, took to Instagram to gush over the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, declaring that building their life and blended family together "is the easiest thing I've ever done." Burgess and Green share a one-year-old son, Zane, while Green is also dad to four other sons -- three with his ex-wife, Megan Fox, and one with actress Vanessa Marcil.

"You are without a doubt the most kind, loyal to a fault, generous, and all round good man I’ve ever known. You have just the right amount of sarcasm that my Aussie humor needs and although I (lovingly) call you a d**k… you really couldn’t be further from it," Burgess began.

"You are the kind of father I could’ve only dreamed of (and I did) for my children. You are the kind of partner to me that I thought only existed in my journalwritings. Life without you was pretty wonderful but life WITH you? It’s a dream. It’s MY dream and all that I asked and wished for that is now here and real and true. Life with you and our blended family is the easiest thing I’ve ever done and in all honesty it doesn’t feel like it’s our first time around. We’ve done this before, I knew that the day I met you. I just didn’t know how wonderful it could be before you and my happily ever after exists wherever you and the kids are," she continued.



"Happy Birthday to my person, my one, my best friend and baby daddy 🥰 Your 50, fine AF and I love you more than I can describe," she concluded her post. "I hope I get the next 50 with you cos we’ve only just begun ♥️"

Burgess shared a carousel of images from Green's surprise birthday party over the weekend and was sure to thank all those who lent a hand to make the day special.

The couple appears sun-drenched and smiley in the shots, sharing a passionate kiss for some of the pics and posing with family and friends in others.

Burgess also shared a video reel from the day, highlighting a backyard bar created by Casamigos. Among the guests featured in the clip were Green's former 90210 co-stars, Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty. The actress appeared to be happy and smiling as she continues her ongoing battle with brain cancer, even sticking out her tongue for a selfie.

Shortly after Zane's birth last summer, Green opened up to ET about how the family had been adjusting to welcoming their newest addition.

"The kids are so amazing with Zane, they were amazing with Sharna the whole time when she was pregnant," he recalled. "They would come in every morning and they would wanna rub her belly and they would talk to him and they're just obsessed with him. They come in every morning now, going, 'Is he awake yet?' You know, they tip toe around, they're so cute, it's so cool."

"It's just been really smooth sailing," he added with a smile. "It's been great."

Meanwhile, a source told ET that Sharna "absolutely loves being a mom and wouldn't ask for anything better or more in the world."

"She is on cloud nine and Brian is right there beside her, waiting on her hand and foot. They truly couldn't be happier," the source said. "They feel like this is the greatest gift of all time and it's almost unexplainable how happy they are. They are absorbing every beautiful moment of this process and soaking up this experience for all that it's worth right now."

Burgess and Green began dating in 2020 and announced their pregnancy on Instagram in February 2022, just a week after Green’s divorce from Fox was finalized.

Fox, 37, was among the first people to meet baby Zane as a newborn, with Burgess telling Us Weekly that the Jennifer's Body actress "came in and got some Zane snuggle time, which was wonderful and really great to see."

A source confirmed as much to ET, saying, "Megan met Zane and it was very sweet, nice and special."

Another source told ET last year that "Megan really approves of Sharna and they are all equally supportive of the new lives that they have built. It's a solid foundation across the board."

But for Burgess, like so many new moms, the early days with her child wasn't all picture-perfect bliss. She recently opened up about suffering from intrusive thoughts and the moment she realized it was time to seek help.

"I felt called to share that because I went through the experience of thinking, 'Is it just me? Is it just me that has these [thoughts?] Is there something wrong with my brain? Am I heading into postpartum depression?'" Burgess told ET in December. "I would ask, 'Is this normal?' and I did get assured by my family, by [Brian] that these sort of thoughts are normal."

"I got to a point where I was having thoughts of Brian not making it home from work or my mom not making it back to her house from leaving our house," she added. "And I had one panic attack and that's when I went, 'I absolutely need to see someone about this because it's escalating."

After realizing how common this scenario is for postpartum women, Burgess set her sights on normalizing the experience for more mothers.

"It was a huge deal for me to know that I was not alone," Burgess said. "And I think for people -- especially on Instagram, this picture-perfect look of motherhood and parenting -- it's refreshing to know it's not what it looks like. These are common struggles."

