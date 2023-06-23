Shannen Doherty is putting on a happy face. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was seen out for one of the first times since announcing she has stage 4 brain cancer, and she appeared to be in good spirits.

On Thursday, Shannen was spotted outside the Soho House in Malibu, California, where she had dinner with her mother, Rosa Doherty. The 52-year-old actress, who was dressed in jeans, a navy sweater, reflective sunglasses, and held a blazer, smiled at cameras as she made her way to her vehicle.

The sighting comes after Shannen has shared several photos and videos of herself in the hospital amid her cancer battle.

Most recently on June 14, she posted a video where she's seen preparing to undergo brain surgery. "January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified," Shannen captioned the emotional moment. "The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."

The actress has been open about her cancer journey for years now. She was first diagnosed in 2015, and the following year, she revealed that she underwent numerous rounds of chemotherapy before going into remission in 2017.

During an interview with Good Morning America in 2020, Shannen revealed that her cancer returned and was stage 4, which means that it spread from its original location. A year later, the Charmed star told ET that she was "doing well," and was optimistic about 2022.

"If I were dreaming of what would happen in 2022, I think a lot more research and progression as far as finding the cure for cancer is my ultimate, ultimate dream because even though I am thriving and I’m doing well, I still have cancer and you don’t want stage 4, but I have it and so I think in the back of my mind, this constant sort of OK, 'What can I do to help bring more awareness, what can I do the help raise money, what can I do to sort of push research for not just myself but for everybody else who is suffering from cancer?'" she shared.

