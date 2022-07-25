Sharna Burgess Candidly Recalls 'Scary' Birth and Unexpected C-Section

Sharna Burgess is sharing details of her birthing experience. On Monday, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a candid post about the arrival of her and Brian Austin Green’s baby boy, Zane, in June -- and how she is embracing her new body.

“I didn’t expect a C section. I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, i just wasn’t dilating enough. In the moment it was scary, sh*t even on the table it was scary,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority. What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section,” she added.

In the post, which included a photo of the 37-year-old standing in her underwear and showing off the scar on her lower abdomen, Burgess recalled the pain that accompanied the C-section.

“In total transparency I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards,” she shared. “The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought 'wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious sh*t.' but of course it had… I grew a life inside me. That miracle makes it all worth it. Physically mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I’ve experienced.”

Burgess went on to add that she has had the proper tools at home to help her body recover from the birth of Zane. The dancer ended her message with a note to moms everywhere.

“However, you delivered your baby, C- Section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke,” Burgess added. “Women, we are incredible, remember that when you’re crying peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed. It’s painful and emotional but it’s beautiful and man… is it worth every single second ♥️ you’ve got this xx”

Burges and Green, 49, welcomed Zane on June 28. Last week, the dancing pro took to her Instagram to give an update on their new life with their bundle of joy. In a picture of the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Zane lying next to each other, Burgess shared her appreciation for her partner.

"I couldn't be more in love with this stage in our lives," she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside the picture. "The bliss, the snuggles, the excruciating love. The exhaustion, the pain and even the adult diapers."

"Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need, is something I am grateful for beyond words," Burgess gushed. “I love you baby. And I appreciate you and all you do."

Zane is Burgess and Green’s first child together. The actor shares sons Noah, 9, Bohdi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox. Green is also dad to Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.

