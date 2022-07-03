Sharna Burgess is opening up about life as a first-time mom. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to her Instagram Story Sunday to share an update on postpartum life as well as some new photos of her son, Zane, who she welcomed with boyfriend, Brian Austin Green last week.

"I couldn't be more in love with this stage in our lives," Burgess wrote alongside a photo Green posted to his page of him and the newborn sleeping alongside each other. "The bliss, the snuggles, the excruciating love. The exhaustion, the pain and even the adult diapers."

Calling their life, heaven on earth, Burgess praised Green for his support and for all that he's done for both her and baby Zane.

"Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need, is something I am grateful for beyond words," Burgess gushed. I love you baby. And I appreciate you and all you do."

"Heaven is a place on earth, and I found it," she added.

Instagram/sharnaburgess

In a separate post using the same picture, Burgess also shared that she was able to capture the sleeping snap of father and son thanks to the 90210 alum taking over Daddy duty and allowing her to get a full night's rest.

"Btw.....," Burgess continued, "I got to take this cos Daddy gave Mummy the night off and did all the feedings. I slept a whole night and that is.....an absolute gift."

Green responded to Burgess' post with one of this own, sharing a screen shot of her Story with the message, "It's like you created the English language, you're so good at it. :)) I love you."

In another Story share to Burgess' Instagram Sunday, she got real about the other side of motherhood, commenting on her body and the changes she's experienced since giving birth.

"In other amazing news today, I spotted a kneecap!!! Not kidding...they have been MIA until now," the 37-year-old dancer wrote alongside a selfie of her in a robe, holding Zane while she showed off her changing body. "My body has been utterly unrecognizable after giving birth. Every ounce of water in my body has gone to my vagina and down lol."

"Postpartum is serious business guys," Burgess continued. "The body just has to work its way through it slowly."

She then addressed other women and mothers who may be seeing her post, adding, "Ladies, our bodies are incredible. I'm in awe and wonder of what's happening, all while practicing a new level of patience with myself. And it's worth every single bit."

Instagram/sharnaburgess

Burgess and Green welcomed baby Zane on Tuesday, sharing the happy news on Instagram just a few days later.

"Zane Walker Green. 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm," Burgess alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborn's tiny hand holding onto Green's finger. "My heart is now forever outside of my body. 🤍."

Green shared the same photo and birth announcement to his page, captioning the post, "Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12 ❤️❤️."

Zane is Burgess’ first child, but fifth for Green. The 48-year-old actor has four other sons -- three with his ex-wife, Megan Fox, and one with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess and Green began dating in 2020 and announced the pregnancy on Instagram in February, just a week after Green’s divorce from Fox was finalized.

