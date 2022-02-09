Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Are Officially Divorced

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce is officially finalized, ET has confirmed.

A judge on Tuesday signed off on the former couple's final divorce settlement. TMZ was first to report the news. Fox and Green initially struck their divorce settlement back in October. At the time, Fox and Green cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

TMZ also reported that Fox and Green did not have a prenup, meaning their assets acquired during marriage would be split 50/50.

ET has reached out to reps for Fox and Green's lawyers for comment. Fox is being represented by Hollywood's go-to attorney Laura Wasser.

RELATED CONTENT:

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After Getting Engaged This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Child Together

Brian Austin Green Is Happy for Megan Fox After Her Engagement

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalize Their Divorce

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Celebrate 1st Anniversary: 'I Love Doing Life With You'