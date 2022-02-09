Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Are Officially Divorced
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's divorce is officially finalized, ET has confirmed.
A judge on Tuesday signed off on the former couple's final divorce settlement. TMZ was first to report the news. Fox and Green initially struck their divorce settlement back in October. At the time, Fox and Green cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.
TMZ also reported that Fox and Green did not have a prenup, meaning their assets acquired during marriage would be split 50/50.
ET has reached out to reps for Fox and Green's lawyers for comment. Fox is being represented by Hollywood's go-to attorney Laura Wasser.
Fox filed for divorce back in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage, though that wasn't the first time she had made the attempt. Fox previously filed for divorce from Green in 2015, but the following May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled. In April 2019, Fox officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green, though they ultimately separated and saw through the divorce this time around.
The divorce becoming official is but a mere formality at this point, given Fox and Green have moved on for good. Fox is now engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly while Green and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, are expecting their first child together.
Kelly proposed to Fox last month after less than two years of dating, though they've been attached at the hip ever since sparking dating rumors following Fox's spit from Green.
As for the former Beverly Hills 90210 star, he and his former DWTS partner celebrated their one-year anniversary in October, and they recently announced she's pregnant with their first child. This will mark the first child for Burgess and the fifth for Green. The 48-year-old actor is also dad to Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil.
Following Fox and Kelly's engagement, a source told ET that Green is happy for them.
"He doesn't have any lingering romantic feelings for Megan or any anger. Brian is happy for her, but it really isn't affecting him one way or the other," the source said. "There's no bad blood or ill will between them at this point. He mainly feels indifferent towards [Fox's engagement] and is just glad they are co-parenting well together."
