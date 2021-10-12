Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' 'Dancing With the Stars' Journey Comes to an End
‘DWTS’: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Face Criticism Ove…
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on How ‘DWTS’ Is Challengi…
‘DWTS’: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Explain Why Being …
Shannen Doherty on How Sharing Her Cancer Battle Has Helped Her …
Tyra Banks Teases ‘Big Changes’ for Season 30 of ‘DWTS’
Dwayne Johnson on Possibility of a Presidential Run, Zendaya Gus…
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'New Amsterdam' Trailer Teases Max and Helen's Romantic Next Ste…
Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok
Clint Eastwood on Acting at 91 in Latest Western ‘Cry Macho’ (Ex…
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
Wendy Williams Has COVID-19, Postpones Season 13 Of ‘The Wendy W…
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Facial Cosmetic Surgery Results
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lead TIME100: Most Influential Pe…
Kristen Bell Talks New Animated Series ‘Do, Re and Mi’
The showmance is back to being a regular romance. After weeks of valiant effort, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess got the axe on Tuesday's Dancing With the Stars.
The pair was cut as part of a brutal and surprising double elimination following back-to-back nights of Disney-themed dances.
After all 13 remaining couples delivered their performances on Tuesday's Disney Villains Night, host Tyra Banks revealed which three couples were in the bottom two. It came down to Burgess and Green, Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, and Matt James and Lindsay Arnold.
Having earned the lowest combined score from the judges and lowest total number of viewer votes, Green and Burgess got the axe without getting a chance to be saved by the judges. Ultimately, the judges voted and James was the second celebrity of the evening to get the boot.
Burgess and Green took the elimination in stride as they smiled and waved to the audience while exiting the stage after Banks revealed their fate.
The elimination didn't seem to be too much of a surprise for the pair after their lackluster scores for their waltz on Monday and for Tuesday's paso doble.
For Villains Night -- which was better received from the judges -- the pair hit the dance floor to deliver a Pirates of the Caribbean-inspired number. Green was decked out as Captain Barbossa, while Burgess took on the Jack Sparrow role.
ET spoke with judge Carrie Ann Inaba after Tuesday's show, where she admitted to being surprised by the couple's exit.
"I think tonight was shocking cause everybody's doing so well," she said. "Disney night is sort of magic, and there was this sort of magic and everybody ups their game. So when the evening comes around, it does sort of feel unexpected. I felt like a little slap in the face, like whoa, wait, OK."
Inaba added, "I will say this, I think it's not easy to work with someone that you're in a relationship with, so I give them so much credit for being so professional and so elegant out there every time. Sharna's like family, right, to all of us. So the beautiful thing is although we're judging the dance, we're all happy for her and her personal life."
Speaking with ET after the season 30 premiere last month, Green elaborated on what the stakes of competing as Burgess' DWTS partner really were when it came to their relationship.
"When we first started dating she always said that one of her dreams with me was, 'Hey, we'll dance together one day.' And then [I realized], if I suck at this, she's gonna have to write off that dream and be like, 'Oh, we'll get into skydiving I guess,'" Green said. "I didn't want her to have to write that dream off because I was terrible at it."
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'DWTS' Judges Criticize Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' PDA
'DWTS': Sharna Burgess Defends Relationship With Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Talk Their 'Storybook' Romance
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess On Their Steamy 'DWTS' Debut
Related Gallery