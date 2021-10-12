'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging 'Disney Villains Night'!
‘DWTS’: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney Week (Exclusive)
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘FBI: International’ (Exclusive)
Leslie Grace’s ‘Bachatica’: Go Behind the Scenes of 1920s-Inspir…
Olivia Jade Reacts to Mom Lori Loughlin’s Return to Acting (Excl…
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on How ‘DWTS’ Is Challengi…
Behind the Scenes of 'Drag Race' Star Ginger Minj’s Debut Countr…
Derek Hough Reveals the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 Conte…
Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…
Phil Keoghan Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Tough as Nails’ Se…
James Wolk Previews NBC’s ’Ordinary Joe’
Inside ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’s Wedding Episode (Exclusive)
Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Studies Derek Hough's TikToks for ‘DWTS’ …
Jenna Johnson Praises JoJo Siwa's Incredible Lift on 'DWTS' (Exc…
‘DWTS’: Tyra Banks Defends Olivia Jade After Casting Backlash (E…
Mark Harmon’s Emotional ’NCIS’ Exit Is Not a Final Farewell for …
Rihanna Breaks Down the Creative Process Behind a Savage X Fenty…
Daniel Craig Blushes Over ‘No Time to Die’ Shirtless Scenes (Exc…
'NCIS’ Cast Teases What’s in Store for Season 19 (Exclusive)
Ariana Grande Does Celine Dion Impression on 'The Voice'
Dancing With the Stars returns Tuesday for part two of this week's celebration of Disney! With a slew of excited celebs ready to show off their moves for the second time in as many days, ET is following along throughout the two-hour spectacular to break down all the best dances and the most surprising moments from the fan-favorite Disney Villains Night!
As the contestants duke it out on the dance floor, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will give feedback and dole out their scores. While no one got the boot last night, it's almost certain that someone's going to be getting the axe on Villains Night.
All the remaining 13 couples will be dancing their hearts out to some of the most delightfully villainous tunes from the Disney songbook, as they try to win the votes of the viewers and the support of the judges.
The battle for the mirrorball trophy kicks off on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be covering all the highlights in real time.
Check out the video to hear more about this season of Dancing With the Stars!
RELATED CONTENT:
'DWTS' Judges Criticize Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' PDA
Why Tom Bergeron 'Wasn't Surprised' He Was Fired From 'DWTS'
'DWTS': 1st Disney Night Brings Epic Dances and Big Scores!
'Dancing With the Stars' Live Tour Hitting the Road Again This Winter
Related Gallery