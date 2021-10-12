Dancing With the Stars returns Tuesday for part two of this week's celebration of Disney! With a slew of excited celebs ready to show off their moves for the second time in as many days, ET is following along throughout the two-hour spectacular to break down all the best dances and the most surprising moments from the fan-favorite Disney Villains Night!

As the contestants duke it out on the dance floor, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will give feedback and dole out their scores. While no one got the boot last night, it's almost certain that someone's going to be getting the axe on Villains Night.

All the remaining 13 couples will be dancing their hearts out to some of the most delightfully villainous tunes from the Disney songbook, as they try to win the votes of the viewers and the support of the judges.

The battle for the mirrorball trophy kicks off on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be covering all the highlights in real time.

Check out the video to hear more about this season of Dancing With the Stars!

Jenna Johnson Praises JoJo Siwa's Incredible Lift on 'DWTS' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS' Judges Criticize Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' PDA

Why Tom Bergeron 'Wasn't Surprised' He Was Fired From 'DWTS'

'DWTS': 1st Disney Night Brings Epic Dances and Big Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' Live Tour Hitting the Road Again This Winter

Related Gallery