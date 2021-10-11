'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30: ET Is Live Blogging Disney Night!
Dancing With the Stars returns Monday night for the fourth week of Season 30! With a slew of excited celebs ready to show off their moves, ET is following along throughout the two-hour spectacular to break down all the best dances and the most surprising moments from the fan-favorite Disney Night!
As the contestants duke it out on the dance floor, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will give feedback and dole out their scores -- all before another pair gets the boot.
All the remaining 13 couples will be dancing their hearts out to some of the most iconic tunes from the Disney songbook, as they try to win the votes of the viewers and the support of the judges.
The battle for the mirrorball trophy kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be covering all the highlights in real time.
Tyra Banks Comes Out In Fringe5:05 PM:
Tyra never holds back when it comes to rocking some elaborate looks.
This week, she comes out in a truly fascinating ensemble that she basically says is a nod to the Lion King. So maybe the fringe is supposed to be a lion's mane?
Ok. Gotcha. Well, let's get this always-wild show on the road!
It's Disney Night Once More!5:03 PM:
It's Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars and everyone is celebrating at Disneyland!
Does it seem like somewhat overt product placement for ABC's parent company? Maybe. But who cares?! Disney Night is one of the most popular DWTS themes every season and for a good reason: The music is rad!
We always get some truly memorable numbers on Disney Night -- and occasionally the first 10s of the season. Will that be the case tonight? I can't wait to find out!
