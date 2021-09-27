'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 2!

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday night for the second week of Season 30! With a cast of excited celebs ready to dance their heart out, ET will following along throughout the two-hour spectacular to break down all the best dances and the most surprising moments.

As the contestants duke it out on the dance floor, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will give feedback and dole out their scores -- all before the first elimination of the season.

Ahead of Monday's show, there was a bit of a cast shakeup when pro Cheryl Burke revealed that she'd tested positive for COVID-19. Her star partner, Cody Rigsby, announced he'd still be dancing in the show with a new partner, and fans will have to wait and see who he's teamed up with for his performance.

The battle for the mirrorball trophy continues on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET is covering all the highlights in real time.

Check out the video to hear more about some of the big surprises from this upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars!

