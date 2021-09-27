'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30: ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 2!
JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee Shine on ‘DWTS’ Premiere
JoJo Siwa Reveals When She'll Meet Her 'Dancing With the Stars' …
Mel C Talks Potential Spice Girls Reunion on ‘Dancing With the S…
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson on JoJo Siwa Making 'DWTS' Hi…
‘Dancing With the Stars:’ How Amanda Kloots Will Honor Late Husb…
'DWTS' Season 30 Cast: Mel C, Brian Austin Green and More Reveal…
‘DWTS’: Tyra Banks Defends Olivia Jade After Casting Backlash (E…
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Making ‘DWTS’ History and Getting Season Pre…
‘The Voice’ Coaches Joke Ariana Grande Is a ‘Threat,’ Tyra Banks…
Met Gala 2021: All the Must-See Moments You Missed!
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on How ‘DWTS’ Is Challengi…
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary (Exclusiv…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Dancing With the Stars returns Monday night for the second week of Season 30! With a cast of excited celebs ready to dance their heart out, ET will following along throughout the two-hour spectacular to break down all the best dances and the most surprising moments.
As the contestants duke it out on the dance floor, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will give feedback and dole out their scores -- all before the first elimination of the season.
Ahead of Monday's show, there was a bit of a cast shakeup when pro Cheryl Burke revealed that she'd tested positive for COVID-19. Her star partner, Cody Rigsby, announced he'd still be dancing in the show with a new partner, and fans will have to wait and see who he's teamed up with for his performance.
The battle for the mirrorball trophy continues on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET is covering all the highlights in real time.
Check out the video to hear more about some of the big surprises from this upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars!
RELATED CONTENT:
Cody Rigsby to Perform on 'DWTS' as Cheryl Burke Recovers From COVID
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30: Everything We Know
Cheryl Burke Gets Emotional as She Reveals Positive COVID-19 Test
'DWTS': JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee Shine in Premiere!
Olivia Jade Talks 'DWTS' Support From Sister Bella and Candace Cameron
Related Gallery