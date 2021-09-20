Dancing With the Stars returns Monday night, with a cast of excited celebs ready to dance their heart out. As the contestants duke it out on the dance floor, ET will be following along throughout the whole two-hour season 30 debut to break down all the best dances and the most surprising moments.

Host Trya Banks is returning to emcee the competition, while stalwart judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be judging the performances and providing valuable feedback for the dancing stars.

The 15 celebs competing for this year's mirrorball trophy include Jimmie Allen, Mel C, Christine Chiu, Brian Austin Green, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Martin Kove, Suni Lee, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and JoJo Siwa.

The battle for the mirrorball trophy kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET is covering all the highlights in real time. Check out the live blog below for a breakdown of the biggest numbers and most memorable moments of the premiere.

