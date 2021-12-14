Dancing With the Stars is hitting the road once again! The popular dancing competition's live show is set to go on tour in January to celebrate its milestone 30th season, and its taking along the latest mirrorball trophy winner, Iman Shumpert!

The Dancing With the Stars: Dare to be Different Live Tour 2022 will kick off on Jan. 7, at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, and is set to continue touring through March 27, with a final performance at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California.

Former DWTS champion Kaitlyn Bristowe will be heading up the highly anticipated tour, with season 30 competitors Amanda Kloots and Jimmie Allen jumping on for select shows. Shumpert will also be performing for half the tour.

The live show -- which recreates many of the most spectacular routines seen during the season, as well as special ballroom numbers choreographed specifically for the tour -- will include many of the show's favorite pros. Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten,Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Koko Iwasaki, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, and Sofia Ghavami are all set to appear.

"After not being able to tour last year, we’re all so excited to bring the Dancing With the Stars - Live Tour back to all of our dedicated fans around the country," Bersten said in a press statement announcing the tour.

Tickets for the Dancing With the Stars Live Tour 2022 are on sale now, and for a full list of tour dates and stops -- and to purchase tickets -- check here!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 Finale's Biggest Highlights!

Amanda Kloots on What It Was Like Dancing to Late Husband's Song

Jimmie Allen Posts First Photo of Newborn Daughter Zara James

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson React to Iman Shumpert’s 'DWTS' Win and Message From Kim Kardashian This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery