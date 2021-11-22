'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging Season 30 Finale!

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday for the season 30 finale! ET will be following along throughout the two-hour spectacular to break down all the best performances and the most surprising moments.

The competition has reached fever pitch with the final four remaining couples getting ready to duke it out on the dance floor in the race for the coveted mirrorball trophy.

As the couples dance their hearts out with their last routines of the season, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and guest judge Julianne Hough will be giving feedback and doling out their scores -- all before a new DWTS champion is crowned.

The fun kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be covering all the highlights in real time.

Check out the video below for more on this exciting season of Dancing With the Stars.

