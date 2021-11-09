Is Val Chmerkovskiy ready to hang up his dancing shoes?

The Dancing With the Stars pro and his season 30 partner, Olivia Jade, co-hosted Tuesday's Entertainment Tonight after their elimination from the dancing show. After getting the boot during week 8, Val thinks that this "probably" was his last season competing.

"I've always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season?" he told ET's Lauren Zima. "Probably. Probably. I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn't have asked for a better partner to end it with."

When asked if there was something that could keep him on the show, he replied, "Life is dynamic."

"There's no burned bridges, there's nothing but gratitude, again, with the production, with the show," he explained. "I hope I've served the show and this show has definitely changed my life, so it's mutually love and we'll see what happens in the future."

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Val first appeared on the ABC dancing show during its second season in 2006, but began competing with a partner during the show's 13th season in 2011. It wasn't until the show's 20th season in 2015, when he was partnered with Rumer Willis, that he won his first mirrorball trophy. His second came in 2016 during season 23 with Laurie Hernandez.

ET also spoke with Val and Olivia right after they got eliminated on Janet Jackson Night, where they both admitted they were "pretty bummed" about their journey coming to an end.

"But honestly, this has been the best experience. I'm so happy we made it this far and that we got to dance," Olivia told ET's Matt Cohen. "We've said this from the beginning, but it wasn't even about winning or losing. We just wanted to go the distance and have the chance to dance as much as possible. I'm bummed that it's coming to an end, I got a forever friend and some new moves."

‘DWTS’: Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy React to Surprise Elimination (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. ‘DWTS’: Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy React to Surprise Elimination (Exclusive)

Val added, "It was good. We were facing some tough competition but we gave it our all."

"It's been the furthest I've gone in, I think, four years, which is so exciting," the dancer continued. "But again, I'm bummed, sad because I don't get to spend every day with this young lady. I mean, she's extraordinary. She's wonderful. She's a perfect teammate, perfect student, so I had a blast teaching her how to dance and I had a blast dancing this season."

As for what's next for Olivia, she's focusing on her Conversations With Olivia Jade podcast.

"I feel like in interviews I kind of have these robotic sort of answer and response, so it's just a great way for me to genuinely talk about how I feel and it's in my control," Olivia told ET about her latest project.

Olivia Jade Reacts to Mom Lori Loughlin’s Return to Acting (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Olivia Jade Reacts to Mom Lori Loughlin’s Return to Acting (Exclusive)

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Olivia's parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, "are even more protective over Olivia than they were prior to the college scandal."

"They are very involved in her life and career. They are looking out for her best interest and want to make sure she is making the right moves going forward," the source says. "Olivia lives on her own and is independent in certain ways, but her parents are still very much involved in her life and they are all close."

For more on Val and Olivia's DWTS journey, see below.

‘DWTS’: Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals His Opinion of Olivia Jade Changed After Meeting Her (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS' Janet Jackson Night Ends With a Shocking Double Elimination

JoJo Siwa Talks Sustaining Injury Mid-Dance on 'DWTS'

Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals His 'DWTS' Turning Point With Olivia Jade

Related Gallery