'Dancing With the Stars' Janet Jackson Night Ends With a Shocking Double Elimination - See Who Got Sent Home!
‘DWTS’: Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals His Opinion of Olivia Jade Chan…
‘DWTS’: JoJo Siwa Breaks Down Her Pennywise Costume and Gushes O…
‘Locke & Key’ Star Darby Stanchfield Reveals Her Favorite Key Fr…
‘DWTS’: JoJo Siwa Says Freddie Mercury’s Presence Was Felt in th…
Emma Thompson Fondly Remembers Alan Rickman During 'Sense & Sens…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Breaks Down In Tears as Ariela Leaves E…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Candid Confessions About Th…
'Batwoman': Ryan Finds Out About Her Birth Mom in Season 3 Premi…
Adele Plays First Listen of 'Easy On Me' From New Album
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Her TikTok Mishap (Exclusive)
Kathy Hilton Teases Emotional ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Full of Tears (Exc…
‘Succession’ Season 3: Nicholas Braun Says Greg Makes a Lot of ‘…
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
‘Young and the Restless’: Inside Amelia and Richard’s Wedding Ep…
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Laugh at Teenage Throwbacks of Themse…
Here's Your First Look at Lifetime's 'The Fight That Never Ends'…
Malin Akerman Reflects on ‘Heartbreak Kid’ 15 Years Later (Exclu…
Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…
Zonnique Keeps it Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (E…
Janet Jackson night saw two couples lose their rhythm in a shocking double elimination during Monday night's Dancing With the Stars. Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jimmie Allen and his partner Emma Slater were given the boot after a night of dance-offs and carefully choreographed Janet Jackson-themed dances.
After hitting the floor for their individual performances that saw perfect scores and some of the toughest judging of the season, all eight remaining couples battled it out in a series of head-to-head dances.
Jimmie and Emma Slater did the salsa to "Made for Now" alongside Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, with judge Bruno Toniloi choosing to give Jimmie and Emma the bonus points.
Carrie Ann judged JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson and Olivia and Val on their rumbas, calling it the "dance-off of all dance-offs." Despite it being a close call, she ultimately gave the extra points to JoJo and Jenna.
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach went head-to-head against Melora Hardi and Artem Chigvintsev, each dancing the foxtrot. Judge Derek Hough gave Iman props for how far he's come in the competition, but ultimately gave his points to Melora and Artem.
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke each performed the jive. While it was a "tough call," judge Len Goodman decided to give his two points to Amanda and Alana.
After their battle for extra points, Melora and, Jimmie and Emma, and Olivia and Val, all found themselves in the bottom three.
Olivia and Val, who came out on top after last week's dance relay, were the first to be sent home after receiving the lowest combination of votes and scores. The judges then unanimously voted to save Melora and Artem, who had received their first perfect score of the season for their paso doble, meaning Jimmie and Emma were also eliminated.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT
The Miz Talks 'DWTS' Elimination and 15-Pound Weight Loss
'DWTS': 'Grease' Night Ends in Shocking Elimination!
Olivia Jade Breaks Down in Tears Talking About the Impact of 'DWTS'
Related Gallery