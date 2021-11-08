Janet Jackson night saw two couples lose their rhythm in a shocking double elimination during Monday night's Dancing With the Stars. Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jimmie Allen and his partner Emma Slater were given the boot after a night of dance-offs and carefully choreographed Janet Jackson-themed dances.

After hitting the floor for their individual performances that saw perfect scores and some of the toughest judging of the season, all eight remaining couples battled it out in a series of head-to-head dances.

Jimmie and Emma Slater did the salsa to "Made for Now" alongside Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, with judge Bruno Toniloi choosing to give Jimmie and Emma the bonus points.

Carrie Ann judged JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson and Olivia and Val on their rumbas, calling it the "dance-off of all dance-offs." Despite it being a close call, she ultimately gave the extra points to JoJo and Jenna.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach went head-to-head against Melora Hardi and Artem Chigvintsev, each dancing the foxtrot. Judge Derek Hough gave Iman props for how far he's come in the competition, but ultimately gave his points to Melora and Artem.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke each performed the jive. While it was a "tough call," judge Len Goodman decided to give his two points to Amanda and Alana.

After their battle for extra points, Melora and, Jimmie and Emma, and Olivia and Val, all found themselves in the bottom three.

Olivia and Val, who came out on top after last week's dance relay, were the first to be sent home after receiving the lowest combination of votes and scores. The judges then unanimously voted to save Melora and Artem, who had received their first perfect score of the season for their paso doble, meaning Jimmie and Emma were also eliminated.

