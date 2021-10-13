Olivia Jade's ballroom experience has been so positive that it's bringing her to tears. The 22-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli has been wowing on this season of Dancing With the Stars, consistently earning impressive scores with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

On Tuesday night, Olivia moved forward in the competition after two performances during Disney Week. Her sister, Bella, was in the audience cheering her on and said on camera that she hadn't seen Olivia this happy for a long time. When ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Olivia and Val via Zoom, she asked the YouTube star about her sister's words.

"I feel like it kind of makes me emotional in a weird way just because... I'm not gonna cry," Olivia told ET, fighting back tears. "I think it's like a sense of, like, I walk outside in the world the last few years, and I have a lot of, like, an overwhelming amount of guilt and shame."

Olivia then broke off, tearing up as her partner comforted her.

After taking a moment to compose herself, Olivia continued, "Thank you, thank you, sorry, guys, I don't know why I just cried. I'm fine, but I think what I was trying to get out was that I have the last few years just been, like, feeling a little bit shameful, so it's really like having a new sense of confidence, obviously comes a lot from Val and being in the show, and I'm just really grateful."

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Olivia, who is likely best known for her family's college admissions scandal, has previously spoken to ET about moving forward from the difficult past few years.

"I just like to speak very sensitively on this subject because when I take a step back and I really look at what's going on in the world -- do I have it that hard? -- No," she told ET prior to the start of the show. "But just being a human, obviously, you know, going through everything that happened, it was difficult at times. I'm really excited to start a new chapter, show a different side of myself, and I think Dancing With the Stars is a great chance for that."

Olivia now tells ET that the experience has been "very rewarding."

And while she upped the drama factor for Disney's Heroes and Villains nights, she doesn't plan to try her hand at acting anytime soon.

"I think that my sister is gonna one up me in that department because she's such a good actress, and I think she's really taking in our mom's footsteps, so I'm just gonna leave that one to them, and I'll just do, like, reality dance shows," Olivia quipped.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Jade Reacts to Mom Lori Loughlin’s Return to Acting (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Olivia Jade Reacts to Mom Lori Loughlin’s Return to Acting (Exclusive)

Olivia Jade Talks 'DWTS' Support From Sister Bella and Candace Cameron

Tyra Banks Defends Olivia Jade Being on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Related Gallery