'Dancing With the Stars': ET Will Be Live Blogging 'Grease' Night!

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday for the fifth week of season 30, and the show is paying tribute to an iconic musical! With a slew of excited celebs ready to show off their moves, ET is following along throughout the two-hour spectacular to break down all the best dances and the most surprising moments from DWTS' celebration of the 1978 classic Grease!

As the contestants duke it out on the dance floor with their best retro 1950s-inspired routines, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be giving feedback and doling out their scores -- all before another pair gets the boot.

After last week's brutal double elimination, there are only 11 couples left in competition, and they will all be dancing their hearts out as they try to win the votes of the viewers and the support of the judges.

The battle for the mirrorball trophy kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be covering all the highlights in real time.

Last week, after two back-to-back nights of Disney-themed dances, two couples ended up getting the boot -- Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess, as well as Matt James and Lindsay Arnold.

'DWTS': Brian Austin Green and Matt James Exit After Shocking Double Elimination



