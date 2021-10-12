Matt James and Lindsay Arnold'sDancing With the Stars journey has reached its end. The pair got the axe at the conclusion of Tuesday's new episode.

The pair was cut as part of a brutal and surprising double elimination following back-to-back nights of Disney-themed dances.

After all 13 remaining couples delivered their performances on Tuesday's Disney Villains Night, host Tyra Banks revealed which three couples were in the bottom two. It came down to James and Arnold, as well as Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong, and Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess.

After Green and Burgess were eliminated off the bat for having the lowest combined judges' scores and viewer votes, James' fate was in the hands of the show's judges.

After Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli voted to save James, and Derek Hough voted to save Moore, it all came down to head judge -- and therefore the deciding vote -- Len Goodman. Goodman praised both couples, but ultimately opted to save Moore and send James packing.

For Disney Heroes Night on Monday, the pair earned a 26 out of 40 for their Quickstep, inspired by The Incredibles. They then hit the stage on Tuesday for Villains Night, and James went full snake for a Jungle Book-themed paso doble, in which he took on the role of Kaa.

The feedback was warmer for the second number, and they earned a 31 out of 40 for a total of 57 out of 80 -- placing them near the bottom of the leaderboard.

Throughout his run on the show, James got a lot of love and support from girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell. The reality star spoke with ET after the season premiere last month, and reflected on their romance, explaining, "I'm in love!"

According to James, he got some solid guidance from fellow Bachelor alum Sean Lowe, who told him, "You're going to have a lot of opportunities over of the course [of your relationship] so make sure that you try and include whoever you end up with in that."

"Me and Rachael really took that to heart. So everything I do, she does," James explained. "She came to Summer Slam with me, we go to wrestling events together, we go to basketball, we do a lot of things together. It just helps with the relationship."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

