There was some family time on the set of BH90210 on Wednesday!



Brian Austin Green’s 17-year-old son, Kassius, paid a visit to his dear old dad’s work midway through the week, making for a few touching moments.



The first pic was share by Vanessa Marcil, Kassius’ mother as well as Green’s ex and co-star on the original Beverly Hills, 90210. In the photo, the 46-year-old leading man gives his teenage son a hug while offering the camera a big grin. Marcil captioned the photo, "So happy for Kass getting invited to see his dad."



Shannen Doherty also took a photo of Kassius, which Marcil re-shared herself. The snap shows the teenager cracking a smile while standing among some lights and the production team. Doherty captioned the image, "Family day on set!!!"

Marcil sharing the father-son moments is made all the more moving considering last fall, the pair's custody battle went public when Marcil posted a scathing account of the former couple’s legal impasse.



"12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support," Marcil claimed at the time. Green married Megan Fox in June 2010, and the couple shares three sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2.



"They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000. I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever," she alleged. "In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all 'Frivolous' They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody. Then, 5 years ago on their own they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives."

She concluded: "Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a 'more important parent' kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation. Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories. #Buddhakids."

A few days later, Marcil claimed Green and Kassius "have been at the same wedding, same resort and same play a few times in passing and a few 60-minute lunches. That is it."

Green and Marcil met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 during the making of season 9, when the former joined the show. They got engaged in summer of 2001 and welcomed their son in March 2002. However, the relationship ended soon after.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and More Reunite in New 'BH90210' Teaser

Vanessa Lachey Lounges with Her ‘BH90210’ Husband Jason Priestley in Cute New Pic

La La Anthony Teases 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Revival: 'It's Going to Be Good!' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery