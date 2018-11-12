Brian Austin Green's ex is taking her custody complaints public.

The actor's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Vanessa Marcil -- with whom he shares a 16-year-old son, Kassius -- posted a scathing indictment of Green's parenting to her Instagram page on Sunday, telling her side of the former couple's custody battle.

"12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support," Marcil claims in her post. Green married Megan Fox in June 2010, and the couple shares three sons: Noah, 6, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 2.

"They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000. I never spoke publicly in order to protect my then young son from paparazzi that used to follow him & terrify him. I had also never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever," she alleges. "In the end they lost all of these court cases. The judge called them all “Frivolous” They always had 50% custody and still did when court ended as I had and have NEVER asked for full custody. Then, 5 years ago on their own they decided to completely cut Kass out of their lives and his younger brothers’ lives."

"Kass has never met his youngest brother and is not allowed to know where his bio father, stepmother and three younger brothers live. Custody cases hurt the children only and the truth shall set us all free. Put the kids first you guys. There shouldn’t be a 'more important parent' kids love both parents equally no matter what either parent’s struggles may be. Kass has been truly heartbroken since being cut out of his other families lives with NO explanation," Marcil claims. "Let’s do better for our kids. Let’s share our stories. #Buddhakids."

ET has reached out to both Fox and Green's reps for comment.

While Marcil claims that her son has been "completely cut out" of his father's life, it's clear the two still have some contact. In August, Green shared a proud shot to his Instagram page of Kassius following in his parents' performing footsteps, writing, "Kass playing Aladdin in a play :)) It was awesome :)."

The actor also opened up about having more kids in a Hollywood Pipeline interview last year. When a fan asked if Green would have another child with Fox, he candidly replied, “I don’t know. I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team. So, that would kind of be awesome.”

After fathering four boys, Green admitted, “I really want a girl.”

“I'm worried that if I try I'll just get another boy,” he added. “Not ‘just,’ ‘cause I love my boys, but I'll have another boy, and I don't know if I'm ready for five.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Brian Austin Green Says He and Megan Fox Take Relationship 'Day by Day': 'Marriage Is Hard'

Brian Austin Green Talks Having More Kids With Megan Fox as She Thanks Him for ‘Donating DNA’

Megan Fox Shares Rare Snap of Her Adorable Kids With Brian Austin Green -- See the Cute Pic!

Related Gallery