Vanessa Marcil is making more claims about her ex, Brian Austin Green's, relationship with their son.

Two days after publicly criticizing Green for allegedly cutting their 16-year-old son, Kassius, out of his life with Megan Fox, Marcil is back with new accusations. The actress, who starred alongside Green in Beverly Hills, 90210, took to Instagram on Tuesday to allege that Green limits his time with his oldest son to just a few outings.

"They have been at the same wedding, same resort and same play a few times in passing and a few 60-minute lunches. That is it," she replied in a screenshotted message to a follower. "From yesterday also so calm tf down guys. The truth is the truth and it IS needed for healing after 15 years," she captioned the post. "Love to all parents. Moms and dads. Let’s put our kids first."

Green last posted about Kassius on his Instagram in August, sharing a photo of him acting in Aladdin. "Kass playing Aladdin in a play :)) It was awesome :)," the actor wrote.

Green shares three younger sons -- 6-year-old Noah, 4-year-old Bodhi and 2-year-old Journey -- with Fox, whom he married in 2010. In a scathing post on Sunday, Marcil claimed that Kassius has not even met his youngest brother. She also alleged that Green's attitude towards Kassius changed five years ago following a nasty custody battle, in which Green and Fox allegedly requested and were denied full custody.

ET has reached out to Fox and Green's reps for comment.

