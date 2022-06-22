Sharna Burgess Reflects on Coming Back from 'Emotional Rock Bottom'

Sharna Burgess is baring it all. The Dancing With the Stars pro penned an emotional reflection in honor of her 37th birthday on Tuesday.

"Thirty-seven. And it keeps gettin' better," Burgess -- who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green -- wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

"I reflected on my last five years today," she shared. "From an emotional rock bottom, to beginning my journey of seeing and knowing myself, of loving myself and knowing what I want and need. To today… having everything I’ve ever dreamed and more. Life, this life I’m living, who it’s with and the life growing inside me was always there waiting for me, waiting for me to be ready for it."

Burgess went on to encourage her followers to "trust the divine timing of life."

"Everything happens as it is meant to. Every choice, every fall and every triumph," she continued. "Every heartache and every blessing. I wouldn’t change a single thing about my 37 years on this planet. The good bad and ugly all lead me right here, To true wholehearted joy and unconditional love. I have everything I need, and yet I know there is so much more to come."

Burgess confirmed her pregnancy in February while vacationing in Hawaii with Green, whom she's been dating since 2020. She later took to Instagram, writing, "And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional."

Burgess noted that their son is due around the Fourth of July, before sharing a sweet message to Green. "I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you," she wrote, tagging the actor. "How did we get so lucky." (Green is also dad of sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Megan Fox, and 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil.)

This isn't the first time Burgess has taken time to reflect during her pregnancy. In March, she shared a video of herself finding out that she was expecting her first child and sharing the happy news with her family.

"I can’t watch this without crying," Burgess wrote alongside the clip. The dancer went on to share that her and Green were able to deliver the news to her late father, Raymond Eric Burgess, before he died in January 2022. "He passed away only a month later, and some part of me thinks he was holding on to see that I was OK. That I am safe and loved and truly happy."

