News

Machine Gun Kelly Jumps Up When Fan Rushes the Stage: 'This Is a Bad Look'

By Rachel McRady
Published: 4:35 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

The musician's security team grabbed the man and dragged him off stage.

Machine Gun Kelly was put in a stressful situation on Tuesday while speaking at the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit in Cleveland, Ohio. 

While in conversation with Kristin Stoller, the 33-year-old musician, who also goes by Colson Baker, leapt to his feet when a fan took to the stage and made his way toward the "Bloody Valentine" singer. 

In a clip posted to Instagram, MGK jumps up with his hands balled into fists, shouting, "My man, get the f**k away from me. Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing? This is a bad look. Don't make me do this." 

A member of Machine Gun Kelly's security then grabbed the man and took him offstage. 

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

After a brief pause following the incident, Kelly is heard saying, "I'm sorry, I try to live in the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy. I left that guy in the past. I'm really sorry. I do apologize for my primal reaction." 

Stoller complimented Kelly for his response to the incident, saying he handled the situation "amazingly." 

Kelly has not publicly commented on the incident on his social media. 

It makes sense that MGK would be on the defense. He is no stranger to physical altercations with strangers. Back in July, a man lunged at Kelly and his longtime love, Megan Fox, while the couple was attending the Orange County Fair. In the subsequent exchange with Kelly's security, Fox was slammed into a barricade. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'Fully Back Together' and Moving Forward With Wedding (Source)
Megan Fox Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Red Bob While Out With MGK

News

Megan Fox Is Nearly Unrecognizable With Red Bob While Out With MGK

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are 'Fully Back Together,' Source Says

News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are 'Fully Back Together,' Source Says

Megan Fox Is Slammed Into Barricade as Man Lunges at Machine Gun Kelly

News

Megan Fox Is Slammed Into Barricade as Man Lunges at Machine Gun Kelly

Related Photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Red Carpet Looks
10 Photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Red Carpet Looks

Tags: