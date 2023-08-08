Just one day before Valentine's Day in 2023, Kevin Costner shared a video of himself unboxing his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series. While talking to the camera, the 68-year-old actor gushed over how his wife, Christine Baumgartner, went all out with "30 bucks" to decorate their Montecito, California home for an impromptu Golden Globes watch party after floods kept the couple from attending in person a month earlier.

Then, less than three months later, Christine dropped a bombshell when she filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage. According to court documents, obtained by ET, Christine cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage, and she listed April 11 as the date of separation.

One day after Christine, 49, filed for divorce, a rep for the Yellowstone star intimated he was dragged into a divorce.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," the statement read from Costner's rep to ET.

This statement, as it would turn out, provided the first clue that the divorce would be contentious. And in the weeks and months that followed after Christine filed for divorce, the divorce proceedings have been tumultuous, to say the least.

But it wasn't always this way. The courtship was romantic, and for nearly two decades, Kevin and Christine's marriage endured. Below, ET takes a look back at their marriage and messy divorce.

They met when she was 18

In one of her more recent court filings, Christine shared that she met Kevin on a golf course when she was 18. It's been reported that the actor, who at the time was married to his first wife Cindy Silva, was on the golf course rehearsing for his sports comedy, Tin Cup, in the early 1990s.

According to Christine, they started dating some six years later, in 1999, before tying the knot in 2004 at his second home in Aspen, Colorado. Kevin was married to Cindy from 1978 until their (reportedly very costly) divorce in 1994. They share three adult children -- Annie, Lily and Joe -- in their 30s. Kevin also shares an adult son, Liam, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Rooney.

They broke up in 2003, albeit briefly

Kevin and Christine reportedly broke up, with the deciding factor apparently being that the actor did not want to have more kids. They reunited again shortly after, with Kevin recalling a conversation she once had with him, via People.

"If your'e going to be with me, you need to know that kids are at the end of the road for me with you, if that's going to happen," the Field of Dreams star later recalled her saying in 2020.

Kevin once told Parade in 2012 that Christine told him after their first split, "'I'm going to wait for you, but not long. When you come back to your senses, come back to me.' And I did."

They tied the knot in 2004

Kevin and Christine got married at his sprawling Dunbar Ranch in Aspen, Colorado.

Available to rent now for a whopping $36,000 a night, the ranch sits on 160 acres and two lakes. The estate also features three separate homes, eight bathrooms and 12 bedrooms. The entire house sleeps up to 34 people.

The main suite also features a trap door that leads to a jacuzzi complete with a waterfall. The property also includes a baseball diamond reminiscent of the one seen in Costner's iconic 1989 film.

Christine welcomes 3 kids in 3 years

Kevin becomes a father for the fifth time when Christine gives birth to Cayden in May 2007. When Christine files for divorce from Kevin, Cayden's 15 years old.

Christine then gave birth to their second son, Hayes, in 2009, and they welcomed their daughter, Grace, in 2010. Hayes is 14 and Grace 12 when Christine files for divorce.

'A beautiful date'

While attending the Academy Awards in March 2022, Costner took to Instagram to gush over his gorgeous date.

"How beautiful is my date? Thank yo to @theacademyf or having us tonight," Costner captioned the post.

Blissfully in love

Kevin gushed that life was just better with Christine in his life. He said as much to People in November 2022.

"My wife does things that just completely... It just helps," he said. "The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does and I think it's the power of love, but that she makes her home that way."

Costner's nominated for a Golden Globe

After sharing that he couldn't make it to the January 2023 awards show due to devastating floods in California and would have to miss the festivities, Kevin shared that Christine went all out by throwing him a last-minute watch party at the couple's Montecito, California estate.

"Wanted to be there and Christine realized that my heart was a little bit low and my wife with 30 bucks went down to the store -- I’ll never forget this -- she bought about 30 balloons 'cause it was just gonna be us and our family in the den watching the Golden Globes," said the winner while unboxing the Golden Globe he won for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role as the patriarch, John Dutton, in the Paramount hit show Yellowstone.

He added, "But my wife found a way to take something really simple and my children and I sat on the couch and we watched the whole doggone thing and my kids heard our name be called and, we weren’t at one of the greatest parties in the world; we wanted to be, but we found ourselves together as a family and my children heard my name called and they stood up and they cheered."

Christine files for divorce

Seemingly coming out of left field, Christine filed for divorce less than three months after throwing him that Golden Globe Awards watch party. After she filed for divorce, Kevin responded with his own legal documents, saying he also wanted joint custody of their children and that they have a prenuptial agreement. The prenuptial agreement would ultimately become a strong point of contention.

In his response to Christine's divorce filing, Kevin did not list the date of separation.

John Dutton heads to the 'train station'

Two days after Christine filed for divorce, ET reported that Kevin was set to leave Yellowstone after the end of season 5. After ET reported the news, Paramount Network revealed that the series would end in November 2023, following the release of its remaining episodes.

To top the seemingly complicated matter off, Kevin reportedly wanted to approve how he was written off the Paramount hit series.

She ditches the wedding ring

Just four days after filing for divorce, Christine was spotted without her wedding ring while shopping in Santa Barbara, California.

He wants her outta the house, stat

The divorce case turned ugly fast. According to court documents, obtained by ET, Kevin claimed Christine would not move out of their southern California despite a prenup stipulation that he claimed required her to do just that.

Kevin claimed that the prenup she signed when they tied the knot in 2014 stipulated that Christine agreed, in the event of a divorce, the actor would have exclusive possession and use of his separate property residences, and that she would vacate any separate property family residence she was living in within 30 days of the filing of a divorce petition.

In her response, Christine stated she would not move out of the property unless Kevin agreed to various financial demands. For his part, Kevin claimed that he had already made a contribution to Christine's attorney's and accountant's fees, paid her the $1.2 million due to her under the terms of their prenup, made a comprehensive temporary child support and fee proposal, has agreed to and has maintained the financial status quo, and is continuing to pay all of their children's expenses.

The estranged couple's prenup stipulated that Kevin would pay a $200,000 down payment for Christine's new residence and cover its monthly mortgage, property tax, and insurance payments for one year, all of which Kevin said in the docs he was prepared to do.

She did not push him to leave Yellowstone

Amid the ongoing divorce, Christine filed legal documents and brought up Kevin's exit from Yellowstone while explaining "our separation."

"I have avoided being public about the reasons for our divorce," Christine said in the court documents, obtained by ET. "I have done this to protect our family's privacy. I did not pressure Kevin to leave the Yellowstone show. Kevin's public attacks on me are harmful for our family. I believe they are meant to pressure me to move out without a temporary child support agreement in place."

Christine requests $248,000 per month in child support

She claimed that based on his 2022 income, Kevin should fork over $248,000 per month in child support. She said she's willing to move out of the primary residence, but only once Kevin agreed to provide her child support request.

She added that it's her "desire to set up a suitable separate household that is at least somewhat commensurate with the children's accustomed lifestyle."

As for Kevin, he responded to Christine's $248,000 per month in child support, essentially saying it's an outrageous figure for a number of reasons.

In documents his lawyer filed in court, and obtained by ET, Costner said Christine’s list of the children's "needs" for purposes of child support is "inflated and grossly inaccurate." He claimed Christine is "fundamentally dishonest as to certain items included in her calculation of the children’s 'reasonable' needs, such as private school tuition for two of the children (failing to mention that only Grace will continue private school), and her own personal, non-child related expenses, such as extensive plastic surgery for herself in 2022."

"The children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does," Costner continued in court documents. "The plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month belong to Christine – not the children. And Christine should know which credit card expenses were for her and which were for the children, but not even a minimal effort is made to allocate them accurately."

A love triangle?

As if things couldn't get even more complicated, The Sun reported that Daniel Starr, a real estate developer, and Christine developed a close relationship when he was a tenant at one of Costner's guest houses at his nearby Santa Barbara, California compound.

Daniel vehemently denied the accusation, telling TMZ that there was no truth to Kevin angrily confronting him about the alleged inappropriate relationship. Daniel flat-out denied ever hooking up with Christine. When asked if he hooked up with Christine, Starr straight-up said, "Absolutely not."

Christine ordered to move out, and ...

During a court appearance in Santa Barbara, California, the judge denied Christine's request for more time to move out of the family home. What's more, she was ordered to move out of Costner's home by July 31. She had previously said in court documents that she would agree to move out by Aug. 31, provided the actor agreed to her child support request of $248,000 per month.

And, speaking of child support, Costner agreed to fork over $51,940 per month in child support, but Christine responded by saying it wasn't enough to cover her and her children's expenses, and calling the figure "completely inappropriate." But, after a hearing, a judge ultimately ordered Costner to pay $129,000 per month in child support on a temporary basis. An evidentiary hearing was set for November, when the temporary child support payments are subject to possible change depending on what transpires in the hearing.

According to court documents, obtained by ET, Christine also claimed that Kevin couldn't afford her initial request of $248,000 per month in child support because he wanted to quit Yellowstone in order to pursue his Western project, Horizon.

He said, she said

On July 17 Baumgartner addressed claims made by Costner's legal team that she's going to take items she is not authorized to take when she leaves their home -- which she was ordered to move out of by July 31.

In legal documents obtained by ET, Baumgartner states there is no emergency basis for Costner's concerns and his "apparent" fear that she will strip the house bare is unfounded. With the exception of a handful of items, Baumgartner claims she has provided Costner's attorney with "pictures of the items she plans to remove."

According to Baumgartner, a hearing to ensure she didn’t "strip the house bare" is uncalled for.

A judge ruled on Friday that Baumgartner is permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry from Costner's Beach Club Road Residence. She is prohibited from removing any other items -- including furniture, furnishings, appliances and artwork -- from the residence or from any storage unit maintained by the former couple.

Baumgartner's docs state that, in preparation for her move, she rented off-site storage and started packing personal belongings such as family heirlooms, clothing, her Peloton bike, various keepsakes and gifts from friends.

She states that she provided Costner's lawyers a PDF with photos of the personal belongings that she packed and moved to storage and that her ex would "not be harmed" by the removal of those items.

According to a petition filed by Costner on Friday, obtained by ET, Baumgartner's list of items she plans to remove was too "vague" and he wants more specific information on what she's planning on taking.

This dispute over removing personal items is the latest conflict in their very heated divorce, and with a hearing set for November, this divorce case seems far from settled.

Child support hearing dates set

Hearing dates have been set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 9 in Santa Barbara County Court. The hearings will ultimately and officially determine whether Costner will be paying $129,755 per month in child support. While the court tentatively ruled Costner would pay the amount, the judge still has to sign off on the amount.

During the hearings, both sides will argue their point. Christine had previously requested $248,000 per month while Costner said he's willing to fork over $51,940 per month.

