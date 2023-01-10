Kevin Costner Misses Golden Globes Amid California Flooding

The devastating floods in California forced Kevin Costner to skip the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Yellowstone star took to Instagram on Tuesday about an hour after the show kicked off at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, and revealed that he and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, were blocked from making the drive down from Santa Barbara due to extensive flooding.

"Hi, everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be there," the actor said from his home overlooking the Pacific Ocean. "Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

He continued, "Nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes. Chris had a beautiful dress, I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her. I'm just so sorry that I can't be there. I really wanted to, I know how bad Chris wanted to support me. She went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons, so we're going to sit at the television and see what happens."

Costner, who is nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series -- Drama for his role as John Dutton, thanked fans for his support before adding he hopes the Hollywood Foreign Press Association invites him back to the show.

Costner has won two Golden Globes -- in 1991 for Dances With Wolves in the Best Director -- Motion Picture category and in 2013 for Hatfields & McCoys in the Best Actor -- Miniseries or Television Film category.

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside the Golden Globes 2023 Comeback After Controversy This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Hilary Swank Cradles Growing Baby Bump Amid 'Magical' Pregnancy

Quinta Brunson Enjoys a Golden Globes 'Break' Between 'Abbott' Shoots

Colin Farrell Moonlights as Stand-Up Comic After Best Actor Win

Lisa Marie Presley Crashes Austin Butler’s Golden Globes Interview

Related Gallery