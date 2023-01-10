Quinta Brunson is taking a break from the classroom to wow at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, and she did just that. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the Abbott Elementary actress on the red carpet Tuesday, where she got candid about her busy schedule.

"Everyone's doing well," Brunson said of the Abbott cast. "We were at work today at 5:30. We're gonna be to work tomorrow at 7:30, but this is kind of our little break in-between to come and kind of celebrate our work."

She continued, "We were at work saying, 'We need to wrap by 11:00 so we can all get ready to come."

And she has a lot to celebrate, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series for her work on the show.

As for how she's planning to celebrate, Brunson said she's going to "see how the night goes."

"Honestly, I can't say. We'll see how the night goes. The producer in me would love for us to all go home and get some rest, but the actress in me wants to party, so, I don't know. We'll see what happens," she admitted.

While Brunson said she tries not to make her acceptance speeches too planned, she did have a little something prepared should she win.

"I think it's always smart to have something prepared," Brunson shared. "I do try not to be too by the book on what I prepare, but I think it's smart to have something ready to say."

"Make sure I thank the right people, and you know all that stuff," she added.

In addition to the standout show, Brunson's look was a stunner, with the 33-year-old TV star rocking a strapless, mermaid-fit gown by Christian Siriano. Brunson kept the rest of her look simple, letting the black and pink gown do the talking. She wore her hair in a low pony, pairing the look with earrings by Neil Lane Couture and a smoky eye to match the dramatic gown.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards officially returned to NBC this year after last year's cancellation following repeated controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations process and lack of diversity in its membership.

The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised after being canceled by NBC, and were held without an audience or red carpet. In a press release announcing the Golden Globes return this year, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted the HFPA's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in their voting membership.

His statement read in part, "This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."

Hosted by comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael, 2023 Golden Globes air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.

