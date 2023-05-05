Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, opted for a little retail therapy amid her divorce, and she was spotted doing so without her wedding ring.

Baumgartner went out and did a little shopping on Thursday in Santa Barbara, California, which is not too far from the home she and the Yellowstone star share in nearby Montecito. Baumgartner looked quite fashionable with a white fedora hat, denim jacket, white top, jeans and matching white kicks.

The outing comes less than a week after Baumgartner filed for divorce after more than 18 years of marriage. In her filing, which was obtained by ET, Baumgartner cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of marriage. She also listed the separation date as April 11.

A rep for Costner confirmed the news of their split in a statement to ET, stating, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the statement concluded.

It's been quite the week for Costner. In addition to Baumgartner filing for divorce, ET reported that Costner is set to leave Yellowstone after the end of season 5. After ET reported as such, Paramount Network revealed on Friday that the series will end in November, following the release of its remaining episodes. But the Yellowstone franchise is far from over, with a new, untitled sequel series from creator Taylor Sheridan set to follow by the end of this year.

"Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits -- from 1883 to Tulsa King -- and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and executive producer of Yellowstone, added, "The Dutton story continues, picking up where Yellowstone leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world."

While no cast has been confirmed at this time, the sequel series is believed to be led by Matthew McConaughey, who McCarthy previously revealed is set to star in a Yellowstone extension. However, no other details about that series have been announced.

