Calling it quits. Kevin Costner's wife, Christine Costner, has filed for divorce.

Christine filed the documents to terminate her marriage with the Yellowstone actor on Monday, after more than 18 years of marriage.

A rep for Kevin confirmed the news of their split in a statement to ET Tuesday afternoon, stating, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the statement concluded.

In the filing, Christine cited irreconcilable differences as the grounds for divorce, TMZ reports. She is not seeking spousal support.

The pair tied the knot in September 2004 at his Aspen, Colorado ranch. They share three children -- Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 12.

Kevin has been married once before and is the father of four other children as well, including Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 -- whom he shares with his first wife, Cindy. He also has a 27-year-old son, Liam, from his relationship with actress Bridget Rooney.

