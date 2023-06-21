Kevin Costner's finances have come to light amid his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, Christine. According to court documents obtained by ET, Christine claims that, with Costner's permission, the family accountant provided her with the family's income and expense report for 2022 in her quest to have Costner pay $248,000 per month in child support.

Christine, who shares three teenage children with the Yellowstone star, provided a 2022 profit and loss statement for Costner's income for all sources in calendar year 2022 and claims Costner earned $19,517,064 in 2022. She goes on to claim that the family's expenses, not including taxes, were $6,645,285 and that, after all expenses and taxes, the family's net income for the year 2022 was $7,595,520.

In a declaration submitted by a certified public accountant hired by Christine to perform a forensic analysis of Costner's "gross cash flow available for child support," the CPA concluded that Costner's average monthly cash flow is $1,536,808. The CPA determined that the monthly guideline child support due from Costner to Christine is $152,681. But that number should actually be $248,000 per month, the CPA says, when factoring in the children's monthly accustomed standard of living based on the living expenses and residence expenses reflected on Costner's 2022 financial statements.

"I realize that our lifestyle is extraordinary. I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way. It’s important to not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude," Christine said in court documents obtained by ET. "I understand that guideline child support based on Kevin’s income in 2022 would be $152,681 per month. As set forth above, the amount needed to maintain the children’s current lifestyle is $332,264 per month, which is 60% of what our family spent."

That being said, Christine says that "although it is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle, I am requesting that the Court order [Costner] pay me $248,000 per month in child support."

As ET previously reported, Christine, who filed for divorce in May, says she has been willing to move out of the family home (a point of contention brought forward by Costner in court documents) but that she "cannot do so without support from Kevin." She added, "Kevin has continued to pay all of our expenses since separation. However, he has done a number of things to make it more difficult for me to pay for things, and there is no guarantee he will continue to pay these expenses going forward. Thus far, Kevin has not been willing to commit to paying an appropriate amount of child support."

As for how Costner's 2022 income was tabulated, a profit and loss statement from January through December 2022 was provided. The following shows where some of his income came from:

- $10,200,000 from his production company, Tig Films Inc.

- $5,647,000 "Sub S Distribution" from Tig Films, Inc.

- $2,312,458 from renting out his massive Aspen, Colorado, ranch

- $503,000 from renting out his Santa Barbara beach estate

- $454,803 from inheritance

- $200,000 from Territory Pictures In.

- $40,128 from social security

- $26,000 from Tig Productions, Inc.

As far as expenses, the statement laid it out in full, including these:

- $3,665,459.99 in federal income tax

- $718,320 in credit card bills

- $1,178,147 in beach house costs

- $1,171,699 in California income tax

- $830,504 in gifts

- $526,785 in Aspen ranch rent expenses

- $36,465 in charitable contributions

- $12,851 in personal trainer

- $9,912 in dogs and pets

It should be noted that Costner's average monthly cash flow could be much higher for a number of reasons. According to the CPA hired by Christine, the cash flow figure doesn't take into account the 15 or more business entities in which "[Costner] and/or Christine appear to have interests in."

The CPA also said Christine's side was "not yet provided with any tax returns, financial statements, or general ledgers for any of Kevin's businesses nor have we been provided with statements for personal credit cards of the parties or with statements for credit cards paid by Kevin's businesses."

A hearing over Christine's child support request has been set for next month.

