You Can Stay at Kevin Costner's Aspen Ranch for $36,000 a Night

Yellowstone fans can live like a Dutton for the tune of $36,000 a night. Kevin Costner has listed his Aspen, Colorado ranch for rent, and the sprawling property is quite impressive.

Sitting on 160 acres and two lakes, the estate has three separate homes, eight bathrooms and 12 bedrooms that can sleep up to 34 people. The main suite also features a trap door that leads to a jacuzzi complete with a waterfall. The property also includes a baseball diamond reminiscent of the one seen in Costner's 1989 film, Field of Dreams.

The ranch is available to rent now, through the winter, and comes with round-the-clock caretakers on site.

ET visited the Dunbar Ranch back in 2004 for Costner's wedding to his wife, Christine Baumgartner. The ranch is one of two compounds the 68-year-old actor owns -- the other being his Carpinteria, California ranch, located in Santa Barbara county. Costner was at the California ranch earlier this month after devastating floods hit the area, forcing him to miss the Golden Globes, where he took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the Paramount+ series.

"Hi, everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be there," the actor said from his home overlooking the Pacific Ocean. "Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

He continued, "Nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes. Chris had a beautiful dress, I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her. I'm just so sorry that I can't be there. I really wanted to, I know how bad Chris wanted to support me. She went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons, so we're going to sit at the television and see what happens."

Costner, of course, plays John Dutton, the patriarch in Taylor Sheridan's Paramount Network hit show. The midseason finale for season 5 recently aired, and the second half of season 5 is slated to air later this summer.

