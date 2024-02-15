Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Baumgartner Finalize Divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's marriage is officially over.

In new documents obtained by ET, Costner and Baumgartner signed a Marital Settlement Agreement, which puts an end to their months-long divorce saga. In addition to having their marriage dissolved, the pair is excused from completing the Parent Education and Co-Parenting Effectively "P.E.A.C.E." class.

"This stipulation is entered into based on the following: The Parties have settled their dissolution proceeding and entered into a signed written Marital Settlement Agreement resolving this matter," the docs read.

According to the docs, the agreement resolves the custody issues between Costner and Baumgartner, who share three teenage children, Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

The documents also state that both Costner and Baumgartner agree that the court could compel them to complete the classes, should custody issues arise in the future.

Costner and Baumgartner's latest divorce update comes five months after they settled their divorce.

"Kevin and Christine Costner have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings," a rep for the actor told ET in September in a joint statement for the duo.

The Yellowstone star and Baumgartner have been locked in a contentious divorce since the latter filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by ET, Baumgartner cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage, and she listed April 11 as the date of separation.

After she filed for divorce, Costner responded with his own legal documents, declaring that he also wanted joint custody of their children and that they had a prenuptial agreement. The prenuptial agreement would ultimately become a strong point of contention throughout the proceedings.

The parties went to court on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 for hearings set to establish how much Costner should have to pay Baumgartner in monthly child support. Ultimately, the judge sided with Costner on Sept. 1 and ordered that his monthly child support payments to Baumgartner be significantly reduced -- from $128,000 per month to $63,209.

Both Costner and Baumgartner have reportedly moved on. The Bodyguard actor has been linked to singer Jewel, while Baumgartner has been reportedly dating their former neighbor, financier Josh Connor.

