Kevin Costner doesn't appear to be interested in anything that has to do with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, reportedly dating their former neighbor, financier Josh Connor.

The 69-year-old Yellowstone star was at LAX on Wednesday when a paparazzo asked him if he had any thoughts on Baumgartner dating his neighbor. Costner cheekily shot back, "I don't have a next-door neighbor," prompting the paparazzo to correct himself. But the reframing of the question didn't work.

Costner, sporting a quarter-zip sweater over a white dress shirt and khakis, walked to the elevator while flanked by his team and luggage. As they waited for the elevator, Costner was continually peppered with questions about Baumgartner reportedly dating Connor.

You can see in the video that as the elevator doors open, Costner begins his walk to catch the lift but not before offering a smirk -- if not a smile -- before disappearing along with the rest of his team.

As ET previously reported, Costner and Baumgartner agreed to settle their divorce back in September following a contentious battle over the validity of their premarital agreement that led to both parties arguing in court over how much Costner should have to pay in spousal support.

As for where the divorce case officially stands, a source tells ET that the settlement remains in place but nothing's official yet as the case is still awaiting the judge's approval. The judge's signature would officially finalize the divorce settlement.

In any event, it seems Costner and Baumgartner have moved on, at least when it comes to the romance department. People reported earlier this month, citing sources, that Baumgartner and Connor have actually been in a relationship for months. The outlet reported that Connor was "initially just a friend" but after having so much in common the relationship turned romantic.

The relationship news comes nearly five months after Costner insinuated in legal documents that Connor is Baumgartner's boyfriend. Though Costner never mentioned Connor by name, Costner claimed that "her boyfriend gave her $20,000."

Baumgartner later refuted the "boyfriend" claim in court, stating that Connor -- the same person she was spotted on vacation with in Hawaii last summer -- was not her boyfriend. As for the $20,000 claim Costner made in court documents, Bumgartner testified that Connor did, in fact, give her the cash because she had no access to money at the time.

As for Costner, his own dating rumors have been swirling since December, when he and singer Jewel were spotted in the Caribbean getting cozy. ET previously reached out to the duo's reps for comment on the romance rumors, but so far no word back.

