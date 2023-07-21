Christine Baumgartner is spending time with a male friend. Amid her divorce from Kevin Costner, Christine was photographed on vacation in Hawaii with her and her ex's mutual friend.

In pics obtained by multiple outlets, Christine can be seen taking a walk on the beach with Josh Connor, a recently divorced financier who's long been a friend of and lived near both Kevin and Christine, according to TMZ.

The shots show Christine wearing a purple dress and white sandals as she walks alongside Connor, who went shirtless for the beach stroll.

Despite the romantic location, a source told the outlet that there is "absolutely no romantic relationship" between the pair, who "have been good friends for years."

Meanwhile, a witness told Daily Mail of the duo, "It's hard to say if there was anything going on with them, but he did put his hand on her leg at one point that I saw. That was the only actual physical interaction. Her suite is right next to the guy's suite. He had the drinks charged to his room and they left together right before sunset." Kevin and Christine, who tied the knot in 2004, share three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Christine filed for divorce from the actor in May.

Christine's Hawaii getaway comes amid an ongoing legal battle with her ex. Among the hot topics in court are the home Kevin and Christine share and the amount of child support the actor will pay on a monthly basis.

Eventually, Christine was ordered to move out of the home by the end of the month. Afterwards, Christine denied that she planned to "strip the house bare" amid her move.

Additionally, a judge ruled that Kevin must pay $129,000 in child support per month on a temporary basis, a figure that was between Christine's request for $248,000 and Kevin's offer of $51,940. An evidentiary hearing has been set for November, at which time the temporary child support payments are subject to change.

Most recently, the former couple has been squabbling over $100,000 in legal fees. A hearing on the matter has been scheduled for Aug. 2.

