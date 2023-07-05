Kevin Costner's estranged wife went to court on Wednesday and got some harsh news -- her request for more time to move out of the Yellowstone star's home was denied and she's also been ordered to move out by the end of the month.

Christine Baumgartner, flanked by her attorney, attended the hearing in Santa Barbara, California, and was ordered to move out of Costner's home by July 31. She had previously said in court documents that she would agree to move out by Aug. 31, provided that Costner agrees to her child support request of $248,000 per month.

Costner attended the hearing via Zoom wearing a white button-down shirt and black-rimmed reading glasses. He stayed on mute during the hearing and only listened to the proceedings. The 68-year-old actor's lawyer, Laura Wasser, attended the hearing in person. When approached by ET, she declined comment.

An eyewitness tells ET that, prior to the hearing, Christine, who wore a light pink, long-sleeve blouse with black pants and black strappy heels, appeared "soft-spoken and composed." When approached by ET after the hearing, Christine and her attorney declined comment.

The next hearing is set for July 12.

The hearing comes exactly a week after Christine filed legal documents requesting more time to stay in the former couple's beachfront home in Carpinteria, California. Christine, who shares three children with Costner -- son Hayes, 14, Cayden, 13, and daughter Grace, 13 -- has been adamant that she "cannot effectively plan her move until" the child support issue has been resolved.

As for Costner, he responded to Christine's $248,000 per month in child support, essentially saying it's an outrageous figure for a number of reasons.

In documents his lawyer filed in court, and obtained by ET, Costner said Christine’s list of the children’s "needs" for purposes of child support is "inflated and grossly inaccurate." He claimed Christine is "fundamentally dishonest as to certain items included in her calculation of the children’s 'reasonable' needs, such as private school tuition for two of the children (failing to mention that only Grace will continue private school), and her own personal, non-child related expenses, such as extensive plastic surgery for herself in 2022."

In short, Costner said he's willing to pay $51,940 per month in child support, an amount he says takes into consideration his "station in life and ability to pay." He'll also fork over "100% of the children’s health insurance costs, the youngest child, Grace’s, private school tuition, the minor children’s extracurricular expenses, the hunting club fees, the expenses related to Cayden’s car and all expenses related to it."

Reporting by Hiba Bary.

