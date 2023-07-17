The tumultuous divorce between Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner continues to get more contentious.

Baumgartner is addressing claims made by Costner's legal team that she's going to take items she is not authorized to take when she leaves their home -- which she was ordered to move out of by July 31.

In legal documents obtained by ET, Baumgartner states there is no emergency basis for Costner's concerns and his "apparent" fear that she will strip the house bare is unfounded. With the exception of a handful of items, Baumgartner claims she has provided Costner's attorney with "pictures of the items she plans to remove."

According to Baumgartner, a hearing to ensure she didn’t "strip the house bare" is uncalled for.

A judge ruled on Friday that Baumgartner is permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry from Costner's Beach Club Road Residence. She is prohibited from removing any other items -- including furniture, furnishings, appliances and artwork -- from the residence or from any storage unit maintained by the former couple.

Baumgartner's docs state that, in preparation for her move, she rented off-site storage and started packing personal belongings such as family heirlooms, clothing, her Peloton bike, various keepsakes and gifts from friends.

She states that she provided Costner's lawyers a PDF with photos of the personal belongings that she packed and moved to storage and that her ex would "not be harmed" by the removal of those items.

The items she moved to storage include silverware, pots, pans and some swivel chairs, among other personal items. She also requested an oil painting of horses and a "mother/daughter horse picture" from their Aspen estate.

According to a petition filed by Costner on Friday, obtained by ET, Baumgartner's list of items she plans to remove was too "vague" and he wants more specific information on what she's planning on taking.

"For instance, Petitioner lists 'Plates and bowls/ silverware' without specifying which plates, which bowls and which silverware," the documents state. "She lists 'Christine’s family heirlooms and/or gifts to her' but does not specify which items she believes were gifted to her (as opposed to both parties or the children)."

This dispute over removing personal items is the latest conflict in their very heated divorce.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered Costner to pay $129,000 per month in child support on a temporary basis. An evidentiary hearing was set for November when the temporary child support payments are subject to possible change depending on what transpires in the hearing.

According to court documents, obtained by ET, Christine also claimed that Kevin couldn't afford her initial request of $248,000 per month in child support because he wanted to quit Yellowstone in order to pursue his Western project, Horizon.

With a hearing set for November, this divorce case seems far from settled.

Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129,000 in Monthly Child Support This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner: A Timeline of Their Marriage

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Says Proposed $51,940 Monthly Child Support Is Not Enough

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Ordered to Move Out by July 31

Kevin Costner's Former Tenant Denies Hooking Up With Christine