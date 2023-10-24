Gettin' the band back together! Kevin Costner is using some of his free time to reunite with his fellow musicians in his band, Modern West.

The group came out to perform at two sold-out shows at a saloon in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Costner couldn't have been more thrilled to get back out on the stage and perform live.

The Yellowstone star -- who is also an accomplished guitarist and singer-songwriter -- took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to share his excitement and appreciation for those who came out to check out the show.

"The band and I had a truly incredible couple of nights playing at [the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar]," Costner wrote, alongside a video of him and the band rehearsing and performing in the venue. "I always love to be in Jackson Hole, where the hospitality is as legendary as this honky tonk’s saddled barstools. Thank you for showing us a good time!"

The venue also celebrated the band's pair of performances with a post of their own, sharing a clip of Costner rocking out and singing to a packed house.

"Two nights just weren’t enough! Thank you so much to @kevincostnermodernwest for two incredible shows. You’re welcome at #TheCowboyBar anytime," the caption read.

The appearances in Jackson Hole with his band come amid the on-going SAG-AFTRA strike, and almost exactly a month after the actor and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, settled their tumultuous divorce.

The Yellowstone star and Baumgartner had been locked in a contentious split since the latter filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage. According to court documents, obtained by ET, Baumgartner cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage, and she listed April 11 as the date of separation.

After the series of high-profile legal filings and courtroom battles that followed, the pair finally settled things on Sept. 19.

A rep for Costner and Baumgartner tole ET at the time, in a joint statement for the duo, that they "have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."

