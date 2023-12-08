Jewel and Kevin Costner have found themselves in the midst of relationship rumors after a recent visit to the Caribbean.

The 49-year-old singer shared photos last week from her annual tennis fundraiser on Sir Richard Branson's Necker Island, including one group shot that featured the 68-year-old Yellowstone actor. Now, TMZ reports that the stars are an item.

"A little late posting," Jewel began her Instagram caption on Nov. 28. "Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!"

Jewel appears happy and relaxed in the photos, donning a one-piece swimsuit as she enjoys the beautiful locale. She was joined by her son, 12-year-old Kase, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ty Murray.

In the group photo that features Costner, the two do not pose together directly and are joined by several others who are all dressed in white. Jewel wears a sheer white dress with brown leather sandals, while Costner dons a lightweight white button-up with white pants and brown leather flip-flops.

However, in pics obtained by TMZ, the singer and actor are cozied up to one another as Jewel speaks into a microphone.

ET has reached out to Jewel and Costner's reps for comment on the romance rumors.

TMZ

Jewel split from her rodeo champion ex in 2014, while Costner settled his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in September after 18 years of marriage.

The new romance speculation comes as Costner is gearing up to return to the set of his hit drama Yellowstone as production begins on its fifth and final season.

ET learned last month that the Paramount Network's modern-day Western drama is set to film its last episodes in late spring 2024.

Meanwhile, Jewel just launched her mental health startup, Innerworld.

RELATED CONTENT: