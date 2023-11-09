Reese Witherspoon's Rep Addresses Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

This isn't a big little lie. It's a plain ol' lie. There have been rumors floating around on social media, and gaining steam by the minute, that Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner -- two recent divorcées -- are dating.

However, a rep for the Morning Show star shot down the rumor to Page Six, which reported that there's not a shred of truth to it. "This story is completely fabricated and not true," Witherspoon's rep told the outlet.

ET has reached out to Witherspoon and Costner's reps for comment.

The rumor mill apparently started spinning wild when a podcaster polled his followers by asking if they "love this new couple" after prefacing there were rumors about the new romance. The fact that Witherspoon, 47, and Costner, 68, recently settled their divorces from their respective ex spouses only intensified the rumor.

But as Witherspoon's rep has said, nothing to see here.

Witherspoon and Jim Toth finalized their divorce in August. She filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple shares 10-year-old son, Tennessee. She also shares son Deacon Reese Phillippe and daughter Ava Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

A source previously told ET, "Reese and Jim’s decision to get a divorce was really just an amicable and thoughtful choice on both parts. They made the decision together and there is nothing dramatic about it. It is all love and they are committed to looking out for their son and whole family together."

That amicable dissolution of marriage was in stark contrast to Costner's bitter divorce battle with Christine Baumgartner, who filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children -- son, Cayden, 13, son Hayes, 14, and daughter, Grace, 13.

Costner and Baumgartner settled their divorce in September, following a contentious battle over how much he should pay her in child support. A rep for Costner told ET in a joint statement for the duo that they ultimately came "to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."

RELATED CONTENT: