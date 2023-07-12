Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Jim Toth Split: 'It's a Vulnerable Time for Me'
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Split After 12 Years of Marriage
Reese Witherspoon is happy with controlling her own narrative.
The Big Little Lies actress opened up to Harper's Bazaar about her decision to announce the news of her divorce with husband Jim Toth via a joint statement on Instagram in March -- a contrast to how her divorce from fellow actor, Ryan Phillippe, was handled in 2008.
"It’s interesting what happened to me," Witherspoon, who also appears on the magazine's cover, says. "When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control."
She continues, "To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening. Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that."
In March, Witherspoon and Toth -- who share a son, 10-year-old Tennessee -- announced at the time that they have "made the difficult decision to divorce," in a joint statement posted via social media. The Sweet Home Alabama star officially filed a month later.
For the Oscar winner, the moment allowed her to share a personal connection with her fans.
"All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she tells the publication. "It’s a vulnerable time for me. "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."
Outside of her divorce, Witherspoon is continuing her work with her production company, Hello Sunshine, and finding ways to slow down and not take on so much. The 47-year-old actress shares that in the past, she worried about landing certain roles and being perceived in a certain way. Today, in her 40s, she is embracing the "I don't care" that has come with her age.
"I think you start to realize there’s a finite amount of time that you have to accomplish what you want to accomplish in this world and that worrying about other people’s opinions of you is a waste of your precious time,” Witherspoon tells Harper's Bazaar. "It’s a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people’s opinions. I mean, they’re always there. They just don’t matter as much to you, and it’s a great feeling."
