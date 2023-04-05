Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady Dating Rumors Denied by Their Reps

Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady are not dating. Following speculation that the Oscar-winning actress and the retired NFL star were seeing each other, a rep for the actress denies the claims.

A rep for Witherspoon tells ET, the rumors are "completely false," while Brady's rep shared similar sentiments with multiple outlets.

Earlier this month, the Legally Blonde actress officially filed to divorce Jim Toth. In March, Toth and Witherspoon announced they were ending their marriage after 12 years.

"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement read in part, two days before their wedding anniversary. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter."

The pair shares 10-year-old son Tennessee.

Following the announcement, a source told ET the two made the amicable decision to end their marriage.

"Reese and Jim’s decision to get a divorce was really just an amicable and thoughtful choice on both parts. They made the decision together and there is nothing dramatic about it," the source said. "It is all love and they are committed to looking out for their son and whole family together."

Meanwhile, Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in 2022. The famed quarterback has been focusing on life with his children, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 13, whom he shares with the supermodel, and 15-year-old John, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

A source told ET, "Brady's main priority is spending time with his children. He's not going to rush back into work or dating."

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Brady Posts Message About Success After Gisele Bündchen Speaks Out

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Divorce: A Timeline of Their Marriage

Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce From Jim Toth

How Tom Brady Is Prioritizing His Kids After Second Retirement (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery