Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce From Jim Toth After 12 Years of Marriage
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's divorce has taken one official step forward.
According to court documents obtained by ET, the Oscar winner filed for divorce on March 30 in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences. Their date of separation was listed as the date of filing. She confirmed they have a premartial agreement signed before their wedding in March 2011. In regard to custody, the divorce complaint states, "Wife would show that both parties should be designated as joint custodians of the minor child," referencing their son, 10-year-old Tennessee.
The filing references future submissions of a marital dissolution agreement and permanent parenting plan for their son.
The Morning Show star is also mom to 23-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The two actors announced their split in 2006 after seven years of marriage.
Two days shy of their anniversary, on March 24, Witherspoon and Toth announced they were divorcing.
"It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," their joint statement read. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."
A source later told ET, "Reese and Jim’s decision to get a divorce was really just an amicable and thoughtful choice on both parts. They made the decision together and there is nothing dramatic about it. It is all love and they are committed to looking out for their son and whole family together."
On the same day as the filing, the Hello Sunshine founder was photographed out in Nashville without her wedding ring on.
